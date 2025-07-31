'AITA for how I confronted my sister after finding out she impersonated me to flirt with my ex?'

I’m 26F, my sister’s 24. we’ve had a rocky relationship growing up, she’s always had a bit of a jealous streak, I guess, but I never thought it would go this far. a few days ago, my ex (27M) reached out to me randomly. we broke up about six months ago, it was mutual.
He sends me a long message saying he needs to get something off his chest. he said he’s been talking to me for a few months, and something felt off. at first I had no clue what he meant. then he sends screenshots.
It was my sister using my full name, photos from my Instagram (some that weren’t even public), and messages that sounded eerily like me. flirty stuff. stuff that hinted at wanting to get back together. stuff that mentioned inside jokes from our actual relationship.
She had been texting him for months pretending to be me, saying things like I’ve been thinking about you, I miss the way we were, I can’t stop dreaming about us. she sent selfies mine, pulled from IG stories and even sent voice notes where she was trying to copy my tone and speech. that one made my stomach drop. it felt like I was watching someone wear my skin.
I confronted her immediately. she laughed. it was all just a funny joke. I was bored, she said. You’re not even with him anymore, why does it matter? I told her she crossed every line. she said I was being dramatic, that it was harmless. when I said it felt creepy and violating, she rolled her eyes.
I asked her if she was jealous or just sick. she started crying and told my mom I attacked her. now my mom says I should’ve handled it more calmly, that she didn’t mean to hurt anyone, and that she’s family, don’t make this a big deal.
But how is impersonating your own sister to flirt with her ex not a big deal?? I feel betrayed and honestly disgusted. I don’t know how long she planned it or why she kept it going. I’ve barely been able to sleep thinking about it. Now my whole family is acting like I’m the one tearing things apart. I left our group chat and haven’t spoken to her since.
I don’t know. Maybe I did come in too hot. maybe I should’ve approached her more calmly. but I was hurt. it felt like someone stole my identity and mocked me with it.
AITA for confronting her the way I did? was this just a stupid, messed-up prank… or something more? Would you forgive your sibling if they did this?
StarryEyedAngeles said:
that wasn’t a prank, that was full-on impersonation. she used your pics, your voice, your identity to mess with your ex. that’s not boredom, that’s disturbing.
OP responded:
yeah, that’s what i said. she went through my phone, found old voice notes, and sent them to my ex like it was normal.
kimmysharma said:
Your sister is unhinged and the fact that anyone in your family is on her side tells me they are all just as crazy! Block your sister on everything.
Gypsyheartwanderer said:
If your sister really can’t see what she did wrong, then she genuinely needs therapy. Thank God this didn’t wind your ex into a psychotic rage and no one got physically hurt. When your mother makes excuses for your sister, remind her of that fact.
HeartAccording5241 said:
Put a block on your credit make sure everything is locked and she needs help but won’t happen if parents won’t stop enabling her block her and parents off your socials