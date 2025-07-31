'AITA for how I confronted my sister after finding out she impersonated me to flirt with my ex?'

But how is impersonating your own sister to flirt with her ex not a big deal?? I feel betrayed and honestly disgusted. I don’t know how long she planned it or why she kept it going. I’ve barely been able to sleep thinking about it. Now my whole family is acting like I’m the one tearing things apart. I left our group chat and haven’t spoken to her since.

I don’t know. Maybe I did come in too hot. maybe I should’ve approached her more calmly. but I was hurt. it felt like someone stole my identity and mocked me with it.

AITA for confronting her the way I did? was this just a stupid, messed-up prank… or something more? Would you forgive your sibling if they did this?