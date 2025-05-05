'AITA for considering calling off my wedding? My fiancée refuses to sign a prenup after I discovered her debt.' UPDATED

I tried to explain it wasn’t about trust it was about transparency and mutual protection. But she shut it down completely. That’s when red flags started popping up. She became evasive every time money came up and I started noticing weird things credit card offers in the mail, a few missed payments on shared expenses she said she'd cover, and lots of I'll handle it later energy.

So, I asked directly if she had debt. She admitted it. $92,000 in credit card debt. Not student loans. Not a mortgage. Credit cards. She said it accumulated over the years from unexpected expenses and a few dumb splurges but she never told me about any of it until I forced the issue. I was stunned. We’re about to merge lives.