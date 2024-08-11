'AITA for considering divorce after my wife and her family broke my trust?'

I confronted Emily that night, and she didn’t deny any of it. She tried to justify it by saying she thought it was in our best interest to be closer to her family, especially with us planning to have kids soon. She claimed that they weren’t trying to hurt me, but rather trying to do what was best for our future.

I told her that if she had just talked to me about it directly, I might have considered it. But the fact that she was plotting behind my back with her family, making fun of me in the process, felt like the ultimate betrayal. I asked her how I could ever trust her again after this. She apologized profusely, saying she made a mistake and would never go behind my back again, but I’m not sure if I can believe her.