'AITA for considering divorce because my wife had a one night Tinder hookup?' 'We were separated.'

"AITA for considering divorce because my wife had a one night stand when we were separated for 7 months?"

My wife (32F) and I (34M) have been married for 8 years. We have no children. To provide some more background, my sister had finalized her divorce proceedings last year, her ex husband had berated her and blamed her a lot because she had 3 miscarriages, it was the darkest moment in her life.

She quit her job, and when she called me and broke down in tears, she asked if I could stay over at her place for a few days. I did, and she asked if I could stay over at her place for a few months.

This was a big decision, so I told my sister I would go back home, discuss with my wife, and then let her know. I went back home and told my wife everything, and asked if I could stay over at my sister’s place for a few months.