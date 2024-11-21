'AITA for considering divorcing because I think my wife would prefer to be a single mom?'

Then I asked if she didn't anymore and she said she still did but she wanted her sister to like the name. Then she said her sister's opinion was too important and I asked her if her sister's opinion was more important than mine. She said no. But then she tried to push for a name her sister loved that my wife knew I hated

It left me feeling less important again. I know she was the one carrying our son, she was going through all the changes in her body, etc. But it made me sad that not only did she tell her friends and family she was pregnant first but then wanted her sisters opinion more than mine it felt like.