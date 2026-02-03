'AITA for contacting my ex-classmate’s entire family after she ghosted and scammed me?'

Later, I found out that Juanita and her friends had a falling out, she got married, and she never apologized to me. The only time I heard from anyone was when one of her friends called me to say I was a “b-word” for contacting Juanita’s family and making her look bad.

I’m genuinely glad she seems happy now—but I want nothing to do with her.

So… AITA for going that far and contacting her entire family to protect myself?