'AITA if I continue to date someone even after I learned the shady way she found me?' UPDATED 2X

Harriet refused but Alicia didn't give up, even said she would stop tormenting her at work if she convinced me to go out with her. At one point I was chatting to Harriet over text and she left her phone for a minute or so. According to Harriet this is when Alicia took her chance. Harriet has my number saved as my full name so that was all Alicia needed to look me up on social media.

Harriet was annoyed with me but understood that I didn't know and we're OK. I phoned up Alicia later and demanded the truth, and she started crying admitting that she did look on Harriet's phone, but it was only on impulse and she didn't plan to do it.