'AITA for continuing to take my neighbor’s cats to the shelter?' 'She called me heartless.'

Apparently she put a collar on one of them with an air-tag or something, and it showed up at my place and she followed it and got it out of the trap. She tells me that she can’t afford to keep paying to get them back, and that she loves them and they’re her emotional support animals after her daughter died.

I told her that as long as the cats keep turning up on my property, killing the birds and making my horses sick, that I would keep trapping them until she either keeps them inside or runs out of money and can’t get them back. She called me heartless and has now started posting on our town Facebook page that I’m trying to kill her cats.