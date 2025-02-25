'AITA for calling my husband 'controlling' for wanting to keep my pregnancy a secret?' UPDATED

But anyone else was off limits. Which meant also friends in our city where we live, which then ultimately meant not seeing them for a while during pregnancy. He also said that we could limit going out alltogether and should hang out at home. When he mentioned this I told him that he sounded controlling and that I would not want to HAVE to come home immediately after work and not see anyone and limit our free time activities.

When I said that he accused me of not trying to understand him and his fears and anxieties and being selfish and only thinking about my own wellbeing and neglecting his needs and that all he wanted was for him and me to spend a calm and relaxed pregnancy just the two of us with no influence, stress, pressure or anxiety from outside our relationship.