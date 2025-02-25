'AITA for calling my husband 'controlling' for wanting to keep my pregnancy a secret?' UPDATED

My husband (36M) and I (34F) have been together for 12 years now, married for six. We are NOT pregnant currently but talking more and more about having children. We have been talking about a pregnancy of my friend when suddenly my husband dropped that if we ever get pregnant he would like for us to not tell ANYONE but keep the whole thing to ourselves until the baby is born.
It took me by surprise and I tried to understand if he really meant everyone and how he stands about telling close family (parents and siblings) and close friends.
He first said no them as well but when I said that I could not imagine NOT mentioning anything to my parents and my brother for whole 9 months and that I would for sure want to visit them here and there (as they live in another city) and then it would be hard to hide it, he agreed on telling them.
But anyone else was off limits. Which meant also friends in our city where we live, which then ultimately meant not seeing them for a while during pregnancy. He also said that we could limit going out alltogether and should hang out at home. When he mentioned this I told him that he sounded controlling and that I would not want to HAVE to come home immediately after work and not see anyone and limit our free time activities.
When I said that he accused me of not trying to understand him and his fears and anxieties and being selfish and only thinking about my own wellbeing and neglecting his needs and that all he wanted was for him and me to spend a calm and relaxed pregnancy just the two of us with no influence, stress, pressure or anxiety from outside our relationship.
To be clear - I do not want to post anything on social media or tell family/friends we do not have regular contact with. However I also did not see the need until then to tell my parents to not spread the news either. I understand for the first couple of months, but at some point it is also hard to hide it.
He explained that the reason why he does not want to tell anyone was that he was anyway feeling anxious about parenthood and becoming a father, so he fears telling people about the pregnancy would put pressure on him which he then could pass on to me and cause me or the baby harm.
He has had a pretty rough childhood with parents who would always fight and shout in front of the kids and they never got along well but stayed married for the kids. His fear is that he will be giving his children a similar childhood and he is anxious about that. So am I the AH for still thinking that it is unusual to hide a pregnancy and for wanting to tell all our family and friends about it once we are there?
AbjectGovernment1247 said:
He's already anxious and you're not even pregnant. Things will get worse when you are pregnant and I dread to think what he would be like with a baby.
toastedmarsh7 said:
Yep. He’s not mentally healthy enough to be a parent. OP, do not get pregnant.
PatentlyRidiculous said:
NTA. I could understand not wanting to tell people during the first trimester as it isn’t uncommon for miscarriages and such. But not telling anyone outside of parents for the entire 9 months?!?! He has some deep issues going on.
Are you supposed to be locked in the dungeon the entire time during the 9 months? Does he really expect you not to interact with friends, in person, for 9 months? And also, what about all the happy stuff for you as the mother? The baby showers and get togethers? So he is ready to be a father, but not ready to be a father to be? Dude needs to man up
Time-Improvement6653 said:
He's afraid that if people know he's going to be a father, his anxiety might cause harm to you and/or the baby? 🚩🚩🚩.His solution to that is to keep you hidden away from the world for a minimum of 5 months once you start to show? 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
So... no Dr. visits, lest someone find oot? 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 And this is all in order to respect HIS "needs"??? 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 That's next-level messed up behavior - but also a great way to learn you should never have kids with this person - married or no. Like this is terrifying.
CandidNumber said:
This is completely unreasonable and unstable. He should find a therapist to discuss these irrational fears
Ok wow, I am absolutely overwhelmed and amazed by the amount of responses! Thank you to everyone who took the time to reply. I did not manage to read them all and go through each one of them yet but I will invest time in really going through everything.
I feel I need to make an edit to my post and give a little more context, especially after I read a few (scary) comments and warnings. My husband is not a violent man AT ALL, he does not even hurt a fly or spider. Given his childhood history, he really puts high value to being calm, respectful and caring. I guess I worded it wrong when I wrote that he fears he could pass his pressure on to me and cause me or the baby harm.
What he said and meant was that the pressure would make him anxious which could then in turn make me anxious and he fears that that would be unhealthy for me or the baby.
He also did not suggest that I isolate; we live in a very big city on the east coast with a 4 hour drive to our family and we only moved here 2 years ago so we anyway do not have very close friends or family members nearby who we could run into randomly (we moved here for a job opportunity of mine a few years ago).
He did not say we completely cut the contact, but to „simply leave out the fact“ that I am pregnant when calling a family member. However, I still had the feeling that that was off and even when I said that I didnt think I would want to keep it a secret he still insisted on it, which is when I had this feeling of being controlled.
I am really glad when I read the replies here that I am not the only one seeing it that way so you guys have helped me stay my ground. We did talk about it again a couple days later and he apologized for letting his anxiety take over and of course I am not responsible for his fears and that I made him see that he needs to work on them. We agreed that its best if we did not try for kids for now. Thank you again to everyone.
....Good luck, OP.