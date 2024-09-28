"AITA for correcting my husband about a chocolate croissant?"

I (38) brought my husband (45) home a chocolate croissant. I told him "I got you a chocolate croissant". When he looked in the bag he said "I thought you said you got a chocolate croissant? This isn't a croissant." I told him that's what the bakery and many people call a chocolate croissant and he could google to confirm.

He said "A croissant is a specific shape. This is not a croissant." I googled "chocolate croissant" and showed him that what he had in front of him was considered a croissant. He then became very angry, yelling and accusing me of "always having to be right".