"AITA for correcting my mom about my Dad’s recovery at the hospital when I only had 5 mins with him?"

Two weeks ago, my 20F brother, 17M, who is a college-bound baseball player, was throwing BP with our dad, 48M. The net was incorrectly place which resulted in my brother hitting a ball going about 95mph into our father's face. Luckily it hit him in the cheek so no TBI. Long story short due to doctors and insurance being the worst my dad finally got his surgery yesterday.

During the surgery my mom 49F and grandmother late 60’sF were being very hyperbolic talking about all the worst case scenarios. My mom is very anxious person so I understand that she just like that. I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. They were also talking about how my brother, who already feels guilty is around way to may people, and implying he should stop going to practices and what not.