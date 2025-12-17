"AITA for correcting someone who keeps mispronouncing my name?"

I have a coworker who has been mispronouncing my name since they started working with me. It is not a difficult name, and I introduced myself clearly on day one. At first I assumed it was an honest mistake, so I corrected them politely. After that, it kept happening. I corrected them again, and then again, over the next several weeks.

This is someone I work with regularly. We are on the same team, attend the same meetings, and communicate almost daily. Other coworkers pronounce my name correctly without any issue. I have corrected this person privately more than once, and I have also corrected them casually during conversations when it came up.

Each time, they acknowledged it, but nothing changed. During a recent meeting with several coworkers present, they mispronounced my name again while addressing me directly.