Couple on a budget serves 2 types of cake at wedding, family is 'unnecessarily mean.'

It turns out that your guests will notice if you serve a better cake to immediate family and a grocery store bakery pre-packaged sheet cake to the people who barely made the invitation cut. So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to serve the "fancy" cake only for the fancy guests, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
My husband, Josh (29F) and I (27F) just had our wedding a couple weeks ago and we mostly got good feedback until today we have heard that a lot of people have been smack talking the cake behind our backs.
Josh and I originally were going to have a smaller wedding at a resort. We were fortunate enough to be given some money to invite extra guests, so we decided to expand the wedding and have some of our second cousins and their kids, and some friends that we otherwise don’t get to see as often.