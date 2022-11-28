Couple on a budget serves 2 types of cake at wedding, family is 'unnecessarily mean.'

Planning a wedding is an expensive project, and while many couples attempt to cut costs everywhere they can, there are some budget hacks that might be a bit too obvious...

It turns out that your guests will notice if you serve a better cake to immediate family and a grocery store bakery pre-packaged sheet cake to the people who barely made the invitation cut. So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to serve the "fancy" cake only for the fancy guests, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for offering two different kinds of cake at our wedding?

My husband, Josh (29F) and I (27F) just had our wedding a couple weeks ago and we mostly got good feedback until today we have heard that a lot of people have been smack talking the cake behind our backs.