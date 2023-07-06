Couple who can't afford big wedding offends family with 'overflow' livestream; AITA?

If you're having a hard time trimming your wedding guest list, have you considered offending all of your guests with an 'overflow' wedding?

Don't worry, you'll still get to watch the ceremony from a sad little room that's not as expensive as a room that would accommodate everyone that the couple intended to invite! Who doesn't love to gather around a screen and cosplay 2020 Zoom life?

So, when a frustrated brother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about an 'overflow' wedding, people everywhere were ready for the gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for Refusing to Go to My Brother's 'Overflow Wedding?'

My (23F) brother (30M) had been planning a wedding with his (26F) fiancee for a year. My brother and I have never been close because of our age difference, but it's not like we don't get along.