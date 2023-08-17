Couple charges wedding guests $22 to attend, 'nobody else has complained;' AITA?

We've heard of bridezilla and groom gremlins demanding expensive gifts or bachelorette parties, but what about an invitation fee?

So, when a conflicted soon-to-be-newlywed decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the AS%hole' about whether or not they're wrong to charge a fee to attend their wedding reception, people everywhere were eager to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As&hole) for charging $ to attend my wedding reception?

For context: we have been planning this wedding since we were engaged 7 months ago and the whole thing is going to be pretty simple for a wedding with 26 people coming to the reception.

We’re having the ceremony in a local park where any of the 50 people we invited can come, and then the reception is at a camp site outside of the city about a 2 hour drive away.