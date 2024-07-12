Couple elopes, denies bride's sister the experience of being MOH, groom says: 'womp womp.' AITA?

"AITA for eloping with my husband and 'taking the experience away from my sister' according to my aunt?"

Long story short…my husband (30M) and I (31F) got married in a different state than our families reside. My husband had not yet had a chance to meet my distant relatives (including my aunt) before we eloped.

Our wedding was just the two of us and our officiant on a pretty hiking trail in TN. Quick cute little ceremony. We said our vows, exchanged rings, took some pics and that was it.

I had told my family about two weeks before that I was going to do this. My sister has always wanted me to have a wedding so she could be my maid of honor. She was disappointed but ultimately said it was my choice.