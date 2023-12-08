Couple elopes, in-laws plan 'wedding' and demand couple gives them 50% of the cash gifts. AITA?

"AITA if we decided not to give 50% of the wedding cash gifts to my in-laws and offer an apology after?"

We eloped a few months ago, super short ceremony, photos and that's it. We have a business that's growing pretty quick and we wanted all our savings to go towards it, reason why we decided not to go for a wedding party.

Nevertheless, my in-laws wanted a party because of their traditions (middle easterners), after a back and forth, we agreed on it with the condition that we were not giving them money, which they agreed to that part.

We went and checked out the event center in which the wedding party will be taking place and we discussed no money will be received from our side, my husband's dad joked about giving his wife (my husband's mom) some money from the wedding gifts in which she said "NO, this is y'all's gift."