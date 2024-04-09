Couple excludes bride's mother from wedding day, 'she has since blocked both of our numbers.' AITA?

YTA. Mostly for having your own mother there and leaving her mother in the dark. But also, you claim to both love her mother and your complaints are that she has said certain outfits are unflattering on your new wife and that she should smile for photos? Seriously? Your new MIL knows the score now. She knows she will be left out of important events and your mother will not be. Did you want her to be jumping for joy when she was left out of the wedding?