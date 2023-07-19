Couple insists on child-free wedding without newborn, 'you've ruined it all;' AITA?

Child-free weddings can often be a subject of great debate in families, as many parents imagine their children adorably participating in the events of the day...

Finding childcare for an entire weekend can be expensive, and if children aren't allowed to attend then one parent often misses out on the party. Still, most couples don't want arguably one of the most expensive days of their lives to have a soundtrack of screaming newborn babies and hungry toddlers.

So, when a conflicted soon-to-be newlywed decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about their future mother-in-law's recent dramatic meltdown, people were dying for the details.

AITA for 'making' my future mother-in-law not come to our wedding?

So fiancé and I are getting married next summer, and we have BOTH agreed we want a child-free wedding.