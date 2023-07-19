Couple insists on child-free wedding without newborn, 'you've ruined it all;' AITA?

Finding childcare for an entire weekend can be expensive, and if children aren't allowed to attend then one parent often misses out on the party. Still, most couples don't want arguably one of the most expensive days of their lives to have a soundtrack of screaming newborn babies and hungry toddlers.
So, when a conflicted soon-to-be newlywed decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about their future mother-in-law's recent dramatic meltdown, people were dying for the details.
So fiancé and I are getting married next summer, and we have BOTH agreed we want a child-free wedding.
Future mother-in-law is DEVASTATED. Her other son (Fiancé's brother/best man) will be having a kid soon, so she's saying we are 'excluding' him from the day, even though there are other family members that could look after the baby for the day/ceremony. The baby will be 8-9 months old when the wedding happens.
Future mother-in-law threw a tantrum at the time we told her about kid free celebration, which was about 2 months ago now. We were on a family day out and she spent the rest of the day withdrawn and sulking.
Fast forward to today, when she calls my fiancé saying 'If baby isn't coming, then your brother won't come, what's the point in asking him to be best man if he's not going?'
Best man has said he will probably come, just possibly not his wife and kid. As well as 'You've ruined it all, there will be no more family gatherings', 'If she doesn't change her mind, I'm not coming to the wedding, neither is your brother or your sister, it would have been such a lovely day' and 'I can't believe you're tearing our family apart.'
I'm pissed as she's trying to drive a wedge between me and my fiancé, as well trying to 'guilt trip' me into doing what she wants.
She's also making me out to be the 'bad guy' because I'm sticking to what my fiancé and I BOTH agreed on, aka child free wedding. At least the fiancé and I both agree she's being unreasonable!
She ended the call with my fiancé saying 'Tell them that I don't want to speak to them or have anything to do with them until they come to their senses'
She's taking this way too personally and my fiancé and I are both very disappointed by her behavior and the way she's acting.
If anything, it's making us want to double down on the policy because we don't want her thinking she can bully us into what she wants!
accretion_disc said:
NTA. Child free weddings are a completely reasonable option that many couples avail themselves of. Since your MIL is acting like a child, perhaps she doesn't meet the attendance requirements?
Major_Barnacle_2212 said:
You aren’t ‘making’ her do anything. She has chosen the baby over her other son. Free will. And now she’s imposing her choice on her daughter. It’s not really fair to a newborn to get stuck at a wedding even if you allowed kids, so this is entirely about what she wants.
You do you. But your fiancé needs to handle the communication with her and clearly state that this is what they want. NTA.
gramsknows said:
NTA! If you cave to her bullying now she will not stop. Your fiancé needs to start saying “ I am sorry you feel this way. It’s our wedding you will be missed!”
Shut her down and don’t entertain her sh$t. When she calls and ask why fiancé isn’t visiting(and he shouldn’t) he should say “ if fiancé isn’t welcome neither am I. We are a team!”
MennionSaysSo said:
NTA. And you'll need to set the precedent now that you and fiancé are a team or MIL will destroy your marriage with sh$t like this.
MrChaddious said:
NTA MIL sounds just awful to deal with. It’s pretty messed up that your fiancés brother and sister are also not going to the wedding because MIL had a meltdown over something that doesn’t even affect her.
shadow-foxe said:
NTA- strange how this isnt coming from the actual person with the baby. MIL needs to grow some sense in her head. I'd be going low contact with her as this isnt her decision to make. I'd be blocking her number.
Bubbafett33 said:
NTA, but every decision has a consequence, and you WBTA if you didn't accept those consequences. So if you choose a child free wedding, and some people with kids choose not to attend, you have exactly zero right to be upset.
That's how it works. Just as you could choose to be married at some fancy destination location, you can't be upset when people choose not (or can't afford) to go.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this future mother-in-law needs to get a grip. A wedding without children, especially a brand new baby, is often a calmer experience for everyone involved. If it was her wedding, then she'd be able to invite all the kids in the entire world but for now, she needs to mind her own business and support her son.