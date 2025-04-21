Couple insists on dry wedding, 'my side of the family is REFUSING to attend.' AITA?

"Me and my fiancée are having a dry wedding and my side of the family are refusing to attend..."

Backstory to this: my fiancée (27F) was an alcoholic, she started drinking at 15 due to her parents being alcoholics and stopped drinking when she was 22. When we started dating, one of her hard limits was no alcohol in her home. I personally don’t drink that often so it was quite easy for me to just not have alcohol while at her place.

When we moved in together, we made our house alcohol-free to make sure she had a space that didn’t have that temptation for her. I want to add that she won’t stop people from drinking when we are not at home, she just likes to have spaces where it’s alcohol-free.