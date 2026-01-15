Couple leaves roommate 'please clean' note after she stops being their 'live-in maid.'

I need some perspective and advice on how to handle my roommates. For the first year we lived together, I did all the cooking, cleaning, and household management. Every single bit of it. I finally got burned out and about 5 months ago, I completely stopped. I only clean up after myself.
As you can guess, the common areas have become a disaster. They've started leaving passive-aggressive notes telling me to clean specific messes they made. In the past, I usually just did it to avoid conflict. But I'm done. The latest note, left on the fridge next to a mess they made, just says: "Please clean."
The "please" is new. It feels like a manipulation tactic because their previous, ruder notes stopped working on me. I did not clean it. I am leaving it there. I am preparing for the argument that is definitely coming. How would you handle this? How do I finally get it through to them that I am not their housekeeper and we need a fair system?
ji-julian said:
When y’all finally speak face to face, repeat their expectations back to them. “So you expect ME to ‘please clean’ YOUR dishes every night? You expect ME to ‘please clean’ the COMMON area that WE ALL use? Am I getting that right?”
Fog-Champ said:
Put all their junk in a big plastic bag and outside their door. You cleaned.
FranceBrun said:
The note says, please clean. You write on the note: up after yourselves. Sit back and have some popcorn. See what happens.
SteamingTheCat said:
If you're going to be the house maid then charge for it! $200 a month per person plus bonus charges for excessive cleaning (like vomit on the rug or something).
Basic_Sector_6100 said:
Why on earth did you do all the cleaning for a year? You created this situation by being far too generous and allowing them to use you. I’m glad you’re finally standing up for yourself.
_Bubbly_13 said:
When you guys inevitably have the conversation stay very calm and don’t get upset or loud! Just straight up tell them you are cleaning up after yourself only and they’re responsible for the messes they make. Done. If they continue to argue I would just talk in circles calmly about how you clean up after yourself only.
"Cleaning Kitchen Broom & mop Whole house plus Garbage, fridge, Key is on the fridge. please." (Note that she left). Second Edit: Hi everyone, OP here. I just wanted to say a massive THANK YOU to every single person who commented, upvoted, and shared their stories and advice. I was feeling completely defeated and your support and tough love gave me the push I needed to finally speak up.
I read every comment, and I'm so grateful for this community. Here's what happened: I took the collective advice and finally talked to my roommates. It was direct, but I stayed calm and used a lot of the scripts you all provided. The immediate result: They actually listened.
They cleaned up the mess from the note today, and we've agreed to sit down next week on our mutual day off to create a formal chore schedule and system. This is a huge first step. I know it's just the beginning and the real test will be if they stick to it, but it's progress I didn't have before I posted here.
Your messages did more than just give me advice; they made me feel justified and far less alone in this. From the people who told me to stop being a doormat to those who shared their own identical stories it all helped more than you know. I'll try to update again after we have our meeting and see if the new system holds. Thanks again, everyone. You guys are the best.
Final Update: We talked and reached an agreement! I'll handle cooking, they cover groceries, and we're splitting chores (dishes, garbage, common areas). Thanks so much to everyone for the advice and support ;it really helped me advocate for a fair solution.