Couple leaves roommate 'please clean' note after she stops being their 'live-in maid.'

"Roommate couple left a 'please clean' note after I stopped being their live-in maid. I'm done."

I need some perspective and advice on how to handle my roommates. For the first year we lived together, I did all the cooking, cleaning, and household management. Every single bit of it. I finally got burned out and about 5 months ago, I completely stopped. I only clean up after myself.

As you can guess, the common areas have become a disaster. They've started leaving passive-aggressive notes telling me to clean specific messes they made. In the past, I usually just did it to avoid conflict. But I'm done. The latest note, left on the fridge next to a mess they made, just says: "Please clean."