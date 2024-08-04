Couple names their babies after each of their deceased parents, upsetting both of their living parents. AITA?

They reached out to me. They told me Jess doing the same was such an intentional snub against our family and them as parents. Mary told me I should have reached out to her and checked if my decision was okay with her, I should have included her and dad in this.

Dad said the same. I pointed out they are hardly in my life anymore which is how I prefer it so I'd never include them. I ignored calls and texts for a few more weeks until Friday Mary told me this was not how someone treats their mother.

I responded that she was never my mother, she was never my real mother, who died when I was still a child. I told her claiming she is was part of what made me so distant from them.