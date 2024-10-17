Couple offers Alaska King sized bed to babysitter to share with their son. AITA?

My 7yo son doesn't have school next Friday so we are planning four day trip to wine country. Obviously my wife and I want our alone time to go out and we have a sitter. Our sitter, Nate, has been working with us for three years and our son sees him like a bonus parent.
We asked Nate to come with us and he seemed reluctant. I said we just need someone to watch our son at night. Feed him, get him bathed, bedtime. Easy money. He said fine.
We rented an Air BnB and one of the rooms has an Alaskan bed which is huge. I told Nate he would get that room and would share it with our son. He said that rubbed him the wrong way.
I said it's no different than times when you two fell asleep together on the couch. The bed is like three beds together. I don't see the problem. Getting a three bedroom is way more expensive. Plus we'd feel safer knowing someone is there with our son when we stay out late on vacation.
And no, I don't want my son in our bed. That's for me and my wife and we want privacy.
ghayuop writes:
What is wrong with you? Your sitter has more proper boundaries as far as sleeping with an unrelated child than you. Get a three bedroom or stay home. Better yet leave the child home in your house with the sitter and go on weekend getaway.
dhagyup writes:
YTA The sitter has a right to feel uncomfortable with the sleeping arrangements, and there's plenty of valid reasons for why he would feel uncomfortable. I really don't understand why you even want your son going on this trip with you.
You seem most interested in having some quality time with your wife, so why not have someone stay at your house with your son for the time you're gone? What is a kid going to do in wine country anyway? Get a smaller airbnb and with the money you're saving pay Nate to babysit your son for a few days.
fleabap writes:
YTA. Your sitter already mentioned feeling hesitant, and you layer on by telling him he'll be sharing a room with the kid? This is not respectful. Nate should have his own private space during this trip (and you shouldn't need to be told this).
This also shows that you expect him to have responsibility for the kid during the overnight hours, which is outside how you described the commitment originally.
Either book a space that has adequate room or let the sitter stay home. You can't have it both ways. You seem kind of insufferable to be honest.