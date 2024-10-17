Couple offers Alaska King sized bed to babysitter to share with their son. AITA?

"AITA for offering a Alaska King sized bed to our sitter?"

My 7yo son doesn't have school next Friday so we are planning four day trip to wine country. Obviously my wife and I want our alone time to go out and we have a sitter. Our sitter, Nate, has been working with us for three years and our son sees him like a bonus parent.

We asked Nate to come with us and he seemed reluctant. I said we just need someone to watch our son at night. Feed him, get him bathed, bedtime. Easy money. He said fine.

We rented an Air BnB and one of the rooms has an Alaskan bed which is huge. I told Nate he would get that room and would share it with our son. He said that rubbed him the wrong way.