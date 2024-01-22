Couple refuses to leave their waiter a tip in Disney World, 'the food was great.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to give my waiter a tip?"

Myself, (M23) and my boyfriend went to Florida for a trip to Disney world. whilst we were there we went out for dinner to a few restaurants on a few occasions. but on this occasion I refused to tip.

We got to the restaurant and was seated, we were handed menus and was told when we were ready to order to go up to the counter and place the order (being at a restaurant I would of assumed she would of taken our order at the table).

We ordered our food and drinks, both ordered Pepsi, and was told the drinks will be with us in a second and went back to our table. The waiter then came to the table with two empty glasses and told us the refill machine was over in the corner.