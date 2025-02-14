Couple refuses to give guests plus-ones to their wedding, 'we're selfish.' AITA?

"AITA for not giving people plus-ones to our wedding?"

I (f26) and my fiancé (m30) are getting married later this year and we've recently began sending out the invitations. We've said from the beginning that we're only inviting partners of family members if we know them and that we're not going to be inviting partners that we don't know or are in fairly new relationships.

We hand delivered invitations to my fiancé's family and invited some partners (that we know and get along with well and have essentially been a part of the family as they've been around for a while), but other partners that we do not know have not been invited. I will note however that we haven't invited my mils partner as he's awful to my mil and we just do not like him for many reasons.