Couple sends bride a gift invoice when they're uninvited from the wedding; AITA?

Asking talented friends and family members to help out with aspects of your wedding instead of getting a gift is one thing, but what happens when you take their 'gift' and then take their invitation back?

'Thanks for donating all of my flowers from your flower shop, but I actually can't afford to cover the cost of your dinner and bar tab at my wedding anymore!' So, when a conflicted man with a printing company decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about his wife's cousin's tacky and entitled behavior, people were eager to pile on.

AITA for sending an invoice to my wife's cousin after she 'didn't have space for us' at her wedding?

I own a printing company that I run with my wife. Her cousin came to us and wanted us to do all the signage, banners, guest books, life-sized cutouts, etc for her wedding.

We do this all the time for friends' weddings and events, and we never charge. We're happy to help out and it's usually a lot of fun working together to make some cool stuff.