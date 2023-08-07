Couple with reserved movie theater seats makes family with baby move; AITA?

Reserving a movie theater seat can take away the stress of having to arrive early to snag anything that isn't straining your neck in the first row, but what happens when someone is already in your selected seat?

So, when a conflicted movie goer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about an uncomfortable situation that went down with a baby and an R-rated movie, people were eager to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) made a couple and their baby move seats?

So me and my husband went to the movies for this big action release, he’d really been looking forward to this movie so I bought us tickets online in advance exactly where he likes to sit.

When we got to the theater it was crowded and the first trailer had started but as we scanned the sea of people we realized the seats we reserved were full. Right in the middle, half way up, our seats were occupied by a young woman and man with an under one year old baby in their arms.