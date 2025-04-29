'Our couples therapist wants me to accept responsibility in my husband's infidelity. AITA?'

He felt unworthy, he did everything that he could to help me, his fire went out and our marriage was dead at the point, which caused him to react in ways he normally wouldn’t in a relationship that still existed or held hope, so it would be unfair of me to hold the cheating over his head for a long time. These are not my words, I am just paraphrasing here what she said.

On the way home, this evaluation by the therapist caused another argument between us as I didn’t want something as bad as cheating to be excused away through denying him an agency and a voice, as well as accountability and responsibility. I want to change therapists and possibly choose one that align with my values too.