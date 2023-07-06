Guest asks if she was 'childish' to 'storm out' of wedding over dietary restrictions.

Starving through a wedding is unfortunately a relatable experience as even the couple who paid for everything sometimes doesn't get to enjoy their dinner...

How early is too early to bail on an important family event if there's nothing you can eat? What do you do if you suspect bigotry is the reason why your family is suddenly passionate about dietary restrictions? So, when a conflicted cousin decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about the dinner that was served at a family wedding, people were ready to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving my cousin’s wedding early?

So my (23f) second cousin (24f) got married last night. She and I aren’t close at all. We’ve maybe said 3 sentences to each other in the past ten years, but most extended family was invited.

I brought my boyfriend (20m) as my plus one. He’d only met my parents before since this side of the family only really sees each other for weddings or funerals.