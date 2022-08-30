Woman asks if it's wrong to blame cousin who leaked NSFW pics from bachelorette party.

Bachelor and bachelorette parties can tend to get a little wild. Any event where alcohol and general debauchery are not only allowed, but encouraged can get out of hand pretty quickly.

Reddit user u/daisy892 let loose at her cousin's bachelorette party and although she asked for all of the NSFW evidence to be deleted, someone sent incriminating photos of her to her husband and tried to blackmail them both. Even though it wasn't her cousin who was doing the blackmailing, she can't forgive her for letting the photos get leaked.

Now she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for continuing to blame my cousin for my husband being blackmailed with indecent pictures of me even though it wasn’t her?"

She writes:

About 4 months ago, I went to my cousin’s bachelorette party and things got a little wild. She took a lot of pictures, including pictures where I’m almost nude.