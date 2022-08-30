Woman asks if it's wrong to blame cousin who leaked NSFW pics from bachelorette party.

Reddit user u/daisy892 let loose at her cousin's bachelorette party and although she asked for all of the NSFW evidence to be deleted, someone sent incriminating photos of her to her husband and tried to blackmail them both. Even though it wasn't her cousin who was doing the blackmailing, she can't forgive her for letting the photos get leaked.
She writes:
About 4 months ago, I went to my cousin’s bachelorette party and things got a little wild. She took a lot of pictures, including pictures where I’m almost nude.
I asked her to delete them or crop me out as it would be really bad if pictures like those were ever posted publicly of me for my husband and in-laws, she told me she would but she never did.