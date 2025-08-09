'AITA for telling my cousin she can’t use my wedding as her daughter’s 'pageant practice'?'

She got huffy and accused me of “crushing her daughter’s opportunities” and said I should be honored to have a "real performer" in my wedding party.

Now most of my family gets why I don’t want my wedding treated like a pageant, but a couple of relatives are saying I could compromise so her daughter still gets to be involved in her own way. I feel bad saying no, but I also don’t want my ceremony turning into a rehearsal for her next competition.

I'm pretty sure I'm NTA here, but wanted to get outside input just to make sure. On one hand it seems pretty harmless but on the other, it's just something you don't do at a wedding??

What do you think? AITA? This is what commenters had to say:

GingerTuxedoTabby said: