'AITA for telling my cousin she can’t use my wedding as her daughter’s 'pageant practice'?'

I (31F) am getting married in October. My cousin “Trish” (29F) has a 6 year old daughter who does child beauty pageants. Trish is obsessed with them, we’re talking spray tans, fake teeth, the whole nine yards.
When she found out my wedding will have a flower girl, she immediately volunteered her daughter for the role. I was fine with it at first… until she started sending me “costume ideas” that looked nothing like the simple white dress I had in mind. We’re talking sequins, rhinestones, etc.
She even said she’d hire a “pageant coach” to work with her daughter on “stage presence” for walking down the isle.
Last week, Trish casually mentioned she’d be having a videographer focus on her daughter for her "portfolio" during the ceremony and promised they'd be "discrete." I said absolutely not, my wedding is not an audition tape.
She got huffy and accused me of “crushing her daughter’s opportunities” and said I should be honored to have a "real performer" in my wedding party.
Now most of my family gets why I don’t want my wedding treated like a pageant, but a couple of relatives are saying I could compromise so her daughter still gets to be involved in her own way. I feel bad saying no, but I also don’t want my ceremony turning into a rehearsal for her next competition.
I'm pretty sure I'm NTA here, but wanted to get outside input just to make sure. On one hand it seems pretty harmless but on the other, it's just something you don't do at a wedding??
GingerTuxedoTabby said:
She is a flower girl playing the role of a flower girl not a pageant girl. If she can't be a flower girl, she can't be part of this wedding. As for videography I'm that's all about you
OP responded:
exactly! The whole point was a simple sweet flower girl role, idk why they have to make things complicated, and to be honest it's my and my soon to be husband's day, not theirs
Much-Introduction-72 said:
NTA. Tell your cousin you would like her daughter, as a member of the family, to be in the wedding, however it will NOT be a 3 ring circus.
1.) Simple white child's dress, not a sequin or rhinestone in site.
2.) Simple hairstyle and NO MAKEUP!
3.) No photos of her during the ceremony.
If she can't adhere to that, then being in the wedding isn't what is important to her. The day of your wedding should be about you and your fiance and no one else. I mean, honestly, the nerve of some people!
Internal_Set_6564 said:
No. Tell her that was not the deal. It is not her daughter’s day. If she does not like it, she does not have to do it.
OP responded:
so true. I’ve told her the wedding isn’t her daughter’s stage and if she can’t respect that she doesn’t have to be involved. It’s just hard because I was hoping for family harmony on my wedding
Spiritual-TarHeel said:
NTA. I would be tempted to tell her you auditioned other girls and found a cuter one to be your flower girl.
And OP responded:
LMAO that's too funny! I’m sure my cousin would have a LOT to say if I told her I auditioned other kids. but not worth the drama tho haha and like the other comment pointed out, I don't want her kid to get hurt