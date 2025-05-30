Cousin doesn't hide copy of 'The Handmaid's Tale' from 14-year-old, 'she is too young.' AITA?

"AITA for not putting away my copy of 'The Handmaid’s Tale?'"

My (20) uncle and cousin (14) are currently staying with us since their house is going through some repairs. Cousin sleeps in my room. Mom told me to put certain books away since they are inappropriate so I put them in a small locked drawer.

I didn’t put The Handmaid’s Tale and some of my other dystopian novels there, though. Barely any space left so I had to pick which ones to lock up. The way I figured it, she probably wouldn’t be interested in them and the book in question full of my distracting, barely legible to anyone else annotations...