'Cousin offered to photograph our wedding as a gift. Now he’s billing us. AITA for refusing to pay?'

We told him because he’d said it was “his gift to us” we did not set aside a large photo budget, and now don’t have $3,000 to give him. He’s basically said we’re greedy assholes and don’t respect his work and this and that. I feel badly about the misunderstanding but I think it was an honest mistake on our parts and that he bears some responsibility for the expectation being unclear.

My parents think I should just drop it and pay him in installments to keep the peace. They seem to believe that I’m making this more than it needs to be. I want to stand my ground but AITAH?

The internet did not hold back one bit.

Narciii wrote: