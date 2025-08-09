'My cousin just told me she saw my fiancé kiss my twin sister.' UPDATED

I’m also wondering what to believe of what my cousin told me. I have no reason not to trust her, but I just want to believe that she saw something wrong. Idk. A kiss is hard to mistake.

So I am currently “resting up” as I have “period cramps” and don’t feel well. I asked my cousin to keep this to herself at least I can figure out what I want to do. We’re all staying here together for the week (until Sunday). If I confront them now I know this would cause a huge scene. However, I don’t know if I can wait until we get back home knowing I’m just festering inside with this knowledge.

So I’m here turning to the internet. I don’t know if I need advice, am looking for support, a rant, etc? I suppose any advice or comments are appreciated.

Edit: We are fraternal twins. No chance we could be mistaken for one another.