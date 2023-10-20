Cousin steals $2,000 worth of videos games a teenager, isn't allowed back into house. AITA?

"AITAH for refusing to let my cousin into my house after he stole $2,000 worth of games from me when he was a teenager?"

Ten years ago, I let my cousin into my house when he was 16. Every one of my video games he handled that day was missing the next day. He took the discs from the cases and who knows what happened to the discs after that. Some of those games were rare and out of print.

As soon as my mother found out I told his father, my uncle, about this, she called my uncle up and told him that because I was a diagnosed Aspie, I did not really know my cousin stole the games from me.

My cousin got away with stealing from me because of that. My mother later admitted she knew she lied to my uncle because she was worried that my cousin being grounded all summer would be bad for his mental health.