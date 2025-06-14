'AITA for making my cousin sleep on the couch after she turned my bedroom into her 'influencer studio'?'

Okay so I (22F) live in a small apartment with one bedroom. I recently let my cousin (19F) stay with me for a few days while she was in town for a concert. She’s super into TikTok and Instagram, like full influencer vibes: ring lights, full glam makeup at 9am, filming herself brushing her hair, the works.
I was totally fine with her crashing at my place, even gave her my bedroom while I took the couch (I had a busy week, didn’t want to entertain). But when I went into my room on the second day to grab my charger, I found she had rearranged my entire room.
Like full-on moved my bed, pushed my desk to the corner, covered my mirror with one of those LED heart frames, and had a tripod in front of my window with a “Do Not Disturb: Filming” sign on my closet.
I asked her (nicely at first) if she could move things back and maybe chill with the full studio setup since it’s still, y’know... my room. She said “This lighting is perfect and your room has better vibes than my apartment back home.” Like, okay, but it’s still my bed you’re using as a prop.
So that night I told her she’d have to sleep on the couch from now on, I was taking back my room. She got super offended and said I was “ruining her content” and being “territorial.”
She left the next morning and hasn’t spoken to me since, but her Instagram story had some vague post like, “Some people don’t support your grind.” AITA for reclaiming my room and making her sleep on the couch after she turned my bedroom into a filming set?
NTA You were being territorial because she was invading your personal territory! She’s right you don’t support her grind any more than she respects your home and your bedroom. She is a very self centered diva. Hopefully she will not ask o crash at your place again!
Vasko504 (OP)
Exactly!! Like yes, I was being territorial… because it’s literally my territory. I was fine with her being here, but the second she turned my bed into her “studio couch” and slapped a Do Not Disturb sign on my closet like I’m her assistant?? Nahhh.
I don’t mind supporting her grind, just not when it hijacks my entire living space. Hopefully next time she visits, she books a hotel with great “vibes” and built-in ring lights.
NTA. Your apartment is YOUR space. YOU pay the rent, YOUR name is on the lease. It’s YOUR bedroom. Your apartment, especially your bedroom is the place for you unwind, relax and feel SAFE. She was a GUEST in YOUR home and was extremely disrespectful.
Vasko504 (OP)
Right?? That’s exactly how I felt! Like, I was already being generous by giving up my own bed and space, and she turned it into a mini film studio like I was running an Airbnb content house.
It’s one thing to take cute pics or whatever, but moving my furniture? Hanging signs?? I felt like I had to knock just to grab socks. Thank you for getting it. I was starting to wonder if I overreacted but yeah… I pay the rent, I should at least get to use my own bed.
No way. NTA I don't suppose she started paying your rent for your room in your apartment? No, you say? You let her stay because she's your cousin, you say? That is YOUR territory. You signed the lease. You furnished it. You live there, and you worked hard to get what you have. You set your stuff up the way you like.
She had zero right to change your room around without your permission. It's not your responsibility to "support her grind" in your apartment. She sounds a little like an entitled brat.
I would take it as a win that she's not talking to you right now. If she reaches out, or anyone else suggests you're in the wrong, tell them that if she wants better lighting she should move to a place that has it. You're allowed to be territorial in your home. She isn't. Also? I wouldn't reach out to her, or talk to her, without an apology for being a jerk when she was 💯 at fault.
She rearranged your room without asking Put your bedroom out there in public Took over your personal space and now she is being entitled and talking about lack of support? NTA. I would have replied her Instagram story with “people no longer know what personal space and boundaries mean.“
'Grind' is quite the opposite of the real world. My grind is getting up a 6am to go to work for 8, doing 8-10 hours then home at about 7pm. Not brushing my hair on camera. 😂
Self centered entitle ah. Screw that. Block her since she can’t respect you or your stuff while she expect you to respect her stupid activities! Content influences rd are so entitled and I thing that stuff is so idiotic!!
NTA, she had no right to rearrange your most personal of spaces without your permission, then, worst of all, to put it on the Internet. She invaded your privacy. She is very lucky she was only lying sent to sleep on the couch, as she'd be out of my home faster than she could say influencer. As for being territorial, that is your right, you live there, not she; you pay the bills, she doesn't. What she did was out of line.
NTA- she rearranged the room without saying one damn thing beforehand she need to respect your space instead of acting like a spoiled princess in someone else's living space.