Cousin 'upstages' the bride at engagement party, 'I was speechless;' AITA? Updated.

Wearing the same dress as the bride on purpose to any wedding-related event is not usually recommended unless you want to make enemies, but accidents do happen...

So, when a conflicted cousin decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As^hole' about some classic dress drama, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for upstaging the bride and refusing to change my dress?

So my (27f) cousin (29f) is soon getting married. The thing is, our families have been in no contact for the last 10-12 years because of some issues between our fathers (in total, 4 brothers who hated each other).

The feud recently came to an end because all the kids are grown up now and we kind of want to keep our differences aside, and enjoy the upcoming events. We all had a little reunion.

This issue started with my cousin's engagement party. Now I want to highlight that I take good care of myself.