'AITA for refusing to attend my cousin’s wedding after I caught her fiancé cheating a decade ago?'

Pretending to slip away to the bathroom, I Irish goodbyed the party about 10 minutes later. Two days ago I received the official invitation to the wedding. No plus one. At her shower, I stood right next to her friends when they were gossiping about who they were going to bring as their dates. So I know that not giving me a plus one to her wedding was intentional. She knows I have a BF.

She ASKED me about my him. My BF wouldn’t care if I went to the wedding without him, but that’s not the point. It’s the principle. For YEARS I have been taking the high road, staying in touch with her parents, being nice to her at family parties, and even tried to apologize more than once despite doing nothing wrong (in my opinion).