"A coworker quit because of me. AITA?"

This happened months ago, but it's weighing on me, so I could use some reassurance. I'm a manager at a recently opened retail place. My boss (Kate) had me train the manager just under me (Dee) on our opening and closing processes. Dee got the hang of everything fairly quickly. We were all pretty confident when it came time for him to close alone.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. He messed up the drawer count so badly that Kate had to go back to the store to fix his mistakes. This happened at least twice. I'm not sure if he was trying to rush, or if he wasn't good at math, or what, but the money was getting miscounted every time, and he was feeling really bad about it.