'AITA for refusing to not wash my hands just because my coworker is 'sensitive' to smells?' UPDATED

So every time someone used the bathroom and washed their hands, she thought the smell was perfume. Probably by the time she noticed the smell and did her investigation, the smell would mostly be gone (it's only hand soap and honestly doesn't smell strong) so she could never pin point the source.

On Friday, she happened to do her smell test on me right as I came back from the bathroom so it just happened the smell was still strong. My boss ended up just buying new hand soap, I think to smooth things over, and placed the bottles in the bathrooms. He asked everyone to please use the new unscented soaps until they can get the ones in the bathroom changed.