'Someone at work stole my chair. So I had them arrested. AITA?'

It was quite the scene, but in the end he admitted that he took my EIGHTEEN HUNDRED DOLLAR chair. I was prepared. I had the receipt which showed the serial number. (Yes, Aeron chairs have serial numbers.) They asked me if I wanted to press charges. My new boss said I would be terminated if I had him arrested, so I said "Absolutely! I want to press charges!"

My new boss fired me on the spot, so I carried my chair out with me a I was leaving. And yes, the cops arrested the dude who took my chair (He admitted to it!).