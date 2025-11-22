'Someone at work stole my chair. So I had them arrested. AITA?'

I got a new job in sales working for a company that sells access control systems, CCTV systems, etc. The chair in my cubicle was uncomfortable AF, so I day 3 I brought in my own Herman Miller Aeron chair. On day 4 it was missing. I looked around and another sales rep was sitting in it. I asked for it back but he basically told me to F off.
I went and spoke to the owner of the company. He told me that the chairs aren't reserved. They are first come first serve. I explained that I OWN the chair and it cost me $1800. He told me that I need to come in earlier if I want that chair.
The next day the same guy was sitting in it when I got to the office. I told him to give it back or I was going to call the cops. He refused. So I called the cops.
It was quite the scene, but in the end he admitted that he took my EIGHTEEN HUNDRED DOLLAR chair. I was prepared. I had the receipt which showed the serial number. (Yes, Aeron chairs have serial numbers.) They asked me if I wanted to press charges. My new boss said I would be terminated if I had him arrested, so I said "Absolutely! I want to press charges!"
My new boss fired me on the spot, so I carried my chair out with me a I was leaving. And yes, the cops arrested the dude who took my chair (He admitted to it!).
The dude who took my chair has been in the industry for about 15 years, but he's going to lose his security license, which means he won't be able to work in the industry. He's going to lose his job. I don't give a s^%$. He shouldn't have stolen my chair. Am I the a^%$#le for making this dude lose his job?
Due to lower back issues, I always provided my own desk chair, and made sure it was CLEARLY marked that it was my personal property. I also used a bicycle cable log to secure my chair to my desk at the end of the day.
One co-worker had his office chair disappear, so he sent an email to the ENTIRE global company address book. It was hysterically funny to read the response emails.
I worked in a call center years ago and had a co-worker who krazy glued a big ol' sign with large letters: "(NAME)'s CHAIR - DO NOT TOUCH". It worked. No one touched her chair.
...sometimes being an AH is the correct response.
Also, your boss is now out TWO workers.
You Can Sue the Company for Retaliation Firing, Which is Illegal in the US.
So why didn’t you take the chair home 🤔 I don’t understand why you’re mad.
Yes you’re a terrible person. I can’t believe someone could be this vile to just destroy another persons life over a chair