'My coworker thinks we're using 'office politics' to bully her? It's her fault she's excluded.' UPDATED 3X

This exchange happened in front of me and Kathy. Again Kathy piped up and asked what they were talking about. They explained that a few of us coworkers were getting together to watch Scandal and drink wine. Girl talk and stuff. They then started a conversation about the latest episode. Kathy pulled me to the side and asked if everyone was doing things without her. I told her yes.

She asked why she wasn't invited and I explained that it was because she told us she didn't want to mix business with pleasure. She still insisted it was rude not to ask and they were using "office politics" to b-lly her. She ranted about how she feels victimized and ostracized when she isn't included.

How do I explain it to her that her not being included is her fault and she can't force people to like/invite her?

TL;DR: Coworker doesn't want to mix personal life with work. She gets annoyed when everyone seems closer and does things outside of work without her.