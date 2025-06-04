'AITA for going off on my coworker after she tried to 'discipline' my kid at a work BBQ?'

NTA. Kelly was dead wrong to do what she did. As you pointed out, it was outdoors at a BBQ with the kids playing.

ArrivalBoth6519

NTA You didn’t overreact. She wasn’t trying to help. She did not have good intentions. She did it because she was annoyed. You should have pressed charges against her.

GradeSchoolerMom

NTA. The moment she put hands on your child it was over. You reacted far better than I would have. I lose my mind when adults think that they can just grip up someone else's child.