"AITA for cracking open a beer in front of my MIL after she tried humiliating my dad?"

My MIL (64) is a very opinionated person when it comes to alcohol. No one knows why. There are no alcoholics in the family, she isn't religious. Some of her kids say it's a control thing. Who knows.

She basically just tells my husband (36) every chance that he gets that he needs to stop drinking because he's going to be an alcoholic or tells him that he needs to "control" me because I drink and she feels I am going to coerce my husband in to drinking.

Do keep in mind that my husband has a few beers maybe once or twice a month and could make a 6 pack last weeks. If she "catches" him drinking, she goes up one side of him and down the other about how he needs therapy or AA.