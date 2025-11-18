"AITA for crafting during meetings?"

So I work in a mainly office setting, and we have a lot of meetings, video conferences and online training which is primarily in video format. I've always needed something to do with my hands, thanks to ADHD and if I don't then I cannot focus on things that isn't reading properly (which is ironic bc I also have Dyselxia).

I've also been crocheting and knitting since I was little and it's something I do a lot while at home watching tv and movies bc it helps me focus. In college, I used to crochet and knit in lectures because it helped and no one seemed to have a problem with it - the lecturers actually encouraged it when I asked and said as long as it helped me focus I could do whatever I wanted.