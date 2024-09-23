'AITA for "crashing" my friends' wedding?' UPDATED 2X

Exactly what I was thinking! A lot seems very strange. An entire group of friends disowned this person because she wore a dress to a wedding? I cant imagine thats the whole story. Plus why would they continue to be friends with the bride when they have treated them like utter sh!t the whole time?

Amortentia_Number9 asked:

INFO: What was your relationship like with this woman outside of this? I’m kind of getting mixed messages of either you two were completely fine or you two have been fighting since at least prom. Are you frenemies? Did you not know this woman had an issue with you until she got engaged? Do you have any issues with her?