'AITA for crashing out because my friend called me a passport bro?'

I'm male, 26. I've been with my BOYFRIEND Luca for five years. Basically we met when I went to Italy for a photography project, and we clicked really fast (I am fluent in Italian. I have been learning since I was 10, and he is 100% Italian as well). Two years ago, I moved in with him in Italy!
A week ago, we visited Canada (where I am from) and stayed at my friend Emma's house. She was basically all over Luca and flirting with him and everything. Luca told me he was uncomfortable and I told her to stop, and then she started swearing at me, saying stuff like I was "creepy" for going for Italian men.
(Luca is actually the only Italian man I know) THEN SHE CALLED ME A PASSPORT BRO!? And then she was like "you're creepy because he has a more feminine and younger face so basically you're attracted to younger Italian men."
THE JUMPS THIS GIRL JUMPED. Luca and I are the same age!? And she was like "you're not teaching him English so he can be clueless and you can feed your savior complex."
At that point I totally crashed out and said some not nice things, and told her she should lay off on the omegaverse yaoi she's reading (which was kinda out of left field for me to say, I admit, but I was mad). Now she's mad and got our mutual friends to gang up on me, and Luca's saying I should apologize but also set boundaries with her. AITA?
Mobile_Cranberry_575 said:
NTA. For getting upset with your friend that happens when insulted by a friend. The way this post is written though? You definitely suck.
One-Half-8733 said:
NTA…she was TA the moment she started flirting with your boyfriend. Then it sounds like she was projecting. She’s probably jealous cause your boyfriend sounds pretty cool, and even trying to play fair for your sake. Forget about her. She’s not a friend.
dazaikinnie said:
NTA? just…what? How does she act like that and think she’s in the right, and the fact your mutual friends are hanging up on you either means this isn’t the full story or your friend group has severe brain damage.
Sensitive-Bee-3781 said:
NTA. Yeah may have been harsh for her to hear BUT SHE'S BEING ENTITLED - “savior complex” stfu.
SoulSiren_22 said:
NTA. She crossed the line so much she couldn't even see if when she looks back. If she reacts like this when you call her out for making your boyfriend uncomfortable, she is not a friend. Tell your mutual friends your side of the story and if they don't accept it, move on with your life in Italy, enjoying your time with your boyfriend.
nasnedigonyat said:
Not your friend. That's a parasite.
Sad-Athlete-9313 said:
NTA. Your “friend” was wildly out of pocket. A true friend doesn’t hit on your boyfriend and then call you random, irrelevant insults when called out on it. She does not deserve an apology, and honestly, I would drop her as a friend.