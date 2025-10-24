"AITA for crashing out because my friend called me a passport bro?"

I'm male, 26. I've been with my BOYFRIEND Luca for five years. Basically we met when I went to Italy for a photography project, and we clicked really fast (I am fluent in Italian. I have been learning since I was 10, and he is 100% Italian as well). Two years ago, I moved in with him in Italy!

A week ago, we visited Canada (where I am from) and stayed at my friend Emma's house. She was basically all over Luca and flirting with him and everything. Luca told me he was uncomfortable and I told her to stop, and then she started swearing at me, saying stuff like I was "creepy" for going for Italian men.