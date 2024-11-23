'AITA for crying in front of my in-laws over something my husband said?' UPDATED 2X

I froze and said “nothing, I’m okay I promise, just please don’t tell your brother” (I regret saying that last part, I was panicked). I walk inside, face swollen but trying to be normal— my BIL says his mom said she’d p%^$h my husband for me, and I am now terrified.

My husband respects his mom more than anyone in this world. He loves her more than anything and anyone. I am terrified he’s going to get home, his mom will get mad at him, and he will take it all out on me (verbally).

Am I the a^%$#le here? I know I didn’t need to cry or have a panic attack, it’s just been so stressful lately, and now I feel like i’ve f%^$#d everything.

