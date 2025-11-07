"AITA for criticizing the way my husband tried to get my daughter to eat in front of her?"

At lunchtime, my 4.5 year old daughter wanted leftover macaroni and cheese, my husband wanted her to have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and they compromised on a ham and cheese sandwich.

She ate all of the cheese then asked to be excused. My husband leaned over the counter towards her and told her that she should eat the bread and the ham because he worked hard on the sandwich and it hurts his feelings that she's not eating it.

I spoke up that I did not believe emotional guilt should be a reason to eat and that instead he could say he wants to make sure she doesn't get hungry later in the afternoon when she's at the museum with grandma or that he wants her to eat a balanced meal.