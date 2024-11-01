'Cruel' woman pretends she doesn't recognize cheating ex, 'he's going through a rough time.' AITA?

I (29F) was in a secret relationship with Shane (27M) for 2 years. The relationship was a normal relationship except nobody knew about it. Because I'm a bigger girl and I've never been in a relationship, I didn't push the issue. After 2 years of Shane living with me, I came home to all of his belongings gone.
I tried to call him but he blocked my phone number and blocked me on Snapchat. He completely ghosted me. I find out through a mutual friend that he was in a public relationship with a woman named Jess. It hurt but I couldn't change anything so I just accepted it.
3 weeks ago (a year after he ghosted me) I heard he was supposed to marry Jess, but he caught her cheating. I also heard that his grandfather passed away last month.
Last night I ran into him at the grocery store. He walked up to me and said "Hey, how have you been?" I looked at him funny and said "I'm sorry, do I know you?" He was stunned. After a second I walked past him and continued on my way.
I told a mutual friend who said that I was cruel and mean for doing that when he's going through a rough time. That friend doesn't know about the secret relationship. Am I the ahole?
The friends in my friend group know that me and Shane no longer speak and that we dislike each other. I haven't told them the truth because they wouldn't believe me. Shane is very attractive and I'm fat.
Also I'm pretty embarrassed about falling for it and being so desperate for affection that I just accepted how I was treated. I feel kind of bad because in my anger I forgot what he was going through. He was very close to his grandpa.
mynamecouldbesam said:
100% NTA. Your ex was a d. Sucks he's suffering now, but he should probably seek comfort from those he didn't screw over and treat like trash. You owe him nothing.
Ironyismylife28 said:
haha that is karma. NTA, and what a wonderful way to point out what an a$^ he is, all while avoiding unnecessary confrontation. Brava!
Ok_Star_5584 said:
NTA. Fantastic response by you. He left without an explanation. Perfectly reasonable for you to write him off as someone you never knew.
WinterFront1431 said:
Your cruel? The dude left you after using you. The guy is getting a nice dose of karma. Good for you, girl.
Texas_sucks15 said:
NTA. and screw your friend for that bad take. The guy screwed you over, left you high and dry and now pretending like nothing happened. That guy deserves the worst.
Arianathedoll said:
It’s okay to need space. Their apology is sincere, but this was a deeply painful experience for you. Only you can decide when, or if, you’re ready to forgive.
Tomte-corn4093 said:
NTA. You are a queen! Love how you handled it BTW.