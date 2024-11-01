'Cruel' woman pretends she doesn't recognize cheating ex, 'he's going through a rough time.' AITA?

"AITA for pretending I didn't know my ex?"

I (29F) was in a secret relationship with Shane (27M) for 2 years. The relationship was a normal relationship except nobody knew about it. Because I'm a bigger girl and I've never been in a relationship, I didn't push the issue. After 2 years of Shane living with me, I came home to all of his belongings gone.

I tried to call him but he blocked my phone number and blocked me on Snapchat. He completely ghosted me. I find out through a mutual friend that he was in a public relationship with a woman named Jess. It hurt but I couldn't change anything so I just accepted it.

3 weeks ago (a year after he ghosted me) I heard he was supposed to marry Jess, but he caught her cheating. I also heard that his grandfather passed away last month.